Is there a registration fee?

No, but we encourage you to fundraise to earn incentives.

How do I upload a picture to my team/participant page?

You can upload a 4MB image to your team/participant page. The maximum pixel size is 300x400. Anything larger than that will be rendered at 300x400. If you need help resizing your photos, PicResize is a great tool!

Is the event family-friendly?

All ages are welcome at the walks!

Can I bring my dog(s)?

You can bring your leashed dogs to the Central PA and Delaware walks, but NOT the South Jersey walk, unfortunately. Please consider if your dog will be comfortable with large crowds and potentially loud noises.

What if it rains?

Our walks are held rain or shine. Be sure to collect any donations from who might not be able to attend if inclement weather is forecast. In the event of extreme circumstances, the LFA reserves the right to cancel the event; all pre-registered participants would be notified via email.

What if I don’t have a team?

You can register as an individual participant if you don't want to create a team. Just click the purple 'Register as an individual participant' button on the registration page.

I am unable to attend but would still like to fundraise. May I?

You can register as a virtual participant! Wherever you are, you can help raise awareness & collect donations to support the LFA and those living with lupus. Upon registering, select 'Virtual Participant.'

How does the Lupus Foundation of America use the contributions?

Funds raised by the walks are used to support research, education, and provide support services for those affected by lupus in the Philadelphia Tri-State area.

Is my information secure?

Yes. The Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter makes every effort to protect your information, along with our event vendor, Blackbaud. This website uses industry-standard safety & security technology to make sure that your information and transactions are safe and secure.