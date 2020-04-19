Walks | Philadelphia Tri-State
The Walk to End Lupus Now events provide people affected by lupus and their families with the opportunity to come together for one unified purpose: ending lupus. Join the Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter for our 2020 walk series as we raise money for research, increase awareness, and rally support for over 45,000 individuals living with lupus in the Tri-State area.
Sunday, April 19th, 2020 at City Island in Harrisburg, PA
Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at 6th & Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ
Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park in Wilmington, DE
Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia
Fundraising Power Hour
Need a bit of help fundraising? Check out our fundraising power hour webinar for some tips and a testimony from a veteran Walk to End Lupus Now fundraiser!
Wherever you plan to walk your miles at the Walk to End Lupus Now, you can now win 25,000 FREE miles from American Airlines!
Any spring walk fundraiser who raises over $1,000 for the Harrisburg, Ocean City, or Wilmington walks will be entered to win a 25,000 AAdvantage Mileage Award Certificate, valid through 11/27/2021.
Destination? Your choice!
*Must be registered for the walk to be eligible. You have until July 31, 2020 to enter.
Hit the top fundraising levels and earn your own Walk to End Lupus Now backpack, hoodie, air fryer, and more!See all incentives here
New to our walks? Or do you attend every year? Whatever the case, peruse these materials to learn how you can best fundraise and make an impact with your team.
Executing walks requires ample support from generous sponsors who provide us with financial backing, expertise, and generous products and services for the event.
Check out the sponsorship package below. If you want to explore other options or different packages, please call our office at 215-517-5070.
You have three options for registering:
- Form a Team: Click the purple 'Form a Team' button on the registration page. Enter your desired team name, your fundraising goal, and your division (corporate, community/civic, or friends & family).
- Join a Team: Click the purple 'Join a Team' button on the registration page. Type in the team name to search. Once you find your team, click the green JOIN button in the bottom right corner.
- Register as an Individual: If you do not wish to form or join a team, click the purple 'Register as an individual participant' button on the registration page.
Next...
- Select options: Select your participant type and your personal fundraising goal. Even if you are part of a team with its own goal, every participant has a personal fundraising goal and personal fundraising page.
- Create your account: This is necessary for ALL participants, regardless of previous walk participation, as this is our new walk website. You will create a new login username and password in a following step.
- Provide details: Enter a username, password, and select your display name & search options. Select 'Use My First Name and Last Name' if you are a team captain and/or would like your donors to be able to search for you and donate to your fundraising goal. You also have the option of using a screen name, but your donors MUST know your specific screen name in order to donate to your fundraising goal.
- Agree to terms: Click in the small box underneath the event waiver window to agree with the terms and conditions. A printable version is also available by clicking on 'Printable Version' in the upper right corner.
- Review: Make sure all the info you submitted is correct. If you are a team captain and/or registering multiple people at once, here is where you will do so by clicking on 'Register Family Member' in the bottom right corner. IMPORTANT: If you want to register other members of your team, you MUST do so at your own registration, or your team members will have to register themselves. If you are finished with your registration, click 'Complete Registration.'
- Make payment: If you choose to donate now, enter your payment information. You can always make a gift later, or mail a check to the LFA.
Once you have completed the registration process, you will see a summary of your transaction & registration. This will also be emailed to you, and you have the link to your personal Participant Center for the event.
In the Participant Center, you will have the ability to add email contacts to later send updates and fundraising messages. You can also view your progress, write your personal message (and team message if you are a captain), team roster, and enter offline gifts from your donors.
If you miss online registration, you can register at the walk.
We wanted to provide a more streamlined registration process. Nothing takes the fun out of signing up for an event like a wonky website! Your previous event information is still secure. The new setup should make it a little easier to create & share your personal event pages, set and meet your goals, and spread the word about the walk on social media!
If you are a previous walk attendee, don’t worry- your contacts and past fundraising history is still accessible by our staff. Give us a call and get everything you need to you: 215-517-5070, or email [email protected]
Awards
- Team Participation Award: Presented to the team with the most members in each category: Family & Friends, Community/Civic, and Corporate.
- Trailblazers: This is our signature group of top fundraisers! You earn this award if you raise $1,000. You are eligible for the Trailblazer Award up until 30 days post-Walk. Trailblazers get an exclusive medal, an invite to the LFA Annual Meeting in December, and recognition at the walk.
Incentives
- Chapter Item TBD: Earned for raising $25 at spring walks and $100 at the Lupus Loop. Based on individual totals.
- Event T-Shirt: Earned for raising $100 or more at spring walks and $25 at the Lupus Loop. Based on individual totals.
- Course Marker Signs: Raise $300 to receive an acknowledgment sign to personalize in honor or in memory of a loved one on the walk route! Raise $1,000 total and you can add images and logos to the sign.
- T-Shirt Shoutout: Raise $500 and your team name will be printed on the back of this year's T-shirt!
Please be mindful of the following deadlines:
Central PA Walk: April 19
- Team Week: March 2-8
- T-Shirt Shoutout (must raise $500): March 23
- Course Marker Sign (must raise $250): April 6
- Online Registration: April 16
- Trailblazer Award (must raise $1,000): May 19
South Jersey Walk: May 17
- Team Week: March 30-April 5
- T-Shirt Shoutout (must raise $500): April 20
- Course Marker Sign (must raise $250): May 4
- Online Registration: May 14
- Trailblazer Award (must raise $1,000): June 17
Delaware Walk: June 14
- Team Week: April 27-May 3
- T-Shirt Shoutout (must raise $500): May 25
- Course Marker Sign (must raise $250): June 1
- Online Registration: June 11
- Trailblazer Award (must raise $1,000): July 14
What's Team Week? A way to reward your recruiting and fundraising efforts by giving away daily prizes! Try to save some recruiting and fundraising efforts until then for a chance to win!
In order to be considered a team and earn a team sign, there must be a minimum of two participants. Teams who raise a combined minimum of $100 will receive a team sign.
You can do this BUT only at the time of registration. If you have traditionally registered team members yourself, do this at the time of your own registration. Otherwise, you cannot add people to your team without creating a username/password for them.
Thank you for your interest! As a handful of volunteers are needed to make each Walk run smoothly, we ask that you fill out this volunteer form to confirm your interest.
YES! We will happily apply any totals that a corporate sponsor donates to the Walk to your team.
Click here for a listing of sponsorship opportunities.
We want to help you succeed, so don't hesitate to reach out for assistance with sponsorship. Email Brendan at [email protected] for help.
If you wish to hold a public team fundraiser, please fill out this application and return it to our office by mail or by emailing [email protected]
Ideas for team fundraisers include dress down days at work, skate parties, bowling nights, designer bag bingo, fundraising nights at a local restaurant, yard sales, and cooking demonstrations. Feel free to contact us to brainstorm options.
If you'd like to attend a team fundraiser, check them out here.
Is there a registration fee?
No, but we encourage you to fundraise to earn incentives.
How do I upload a picture to my team/participant page?
You can upload a 4MB image to your team/participant page. The maximum pixel size is 300x400. Anything larger than that will be rendered at 300x400. If you need help resizing your photos, PicResize is a great tool!
Is the event family-friendly?
All ages are welcome at the walks!
Can I bring my dog(s)?
You can bring your leashed dogs to the Central PA and Delaware walks, but NOT the South Jersey walk, unfortunately. Please consider if your dog will be comfortable with large crowds and potentially loud noises.
What if it rains?
Our walks are held rain or shine. Be sure to collect any donations from who might not be able to attend if inclement weather is forecast. In the event of extreme circumstances, the LFA reserves the right to cancel the event; all pre-registered participants would be notified via email.
What if I don’t have a team?
You can register as an individual participant if you don't want to create a team. Just click the purple 'Register as an individual participant' button on the registration page.
I am unable to attend but would still like to fundraise. May I?
You can register as a virtual participant! Wherever you are, you can help raise awareness & collect donations to support the LFA and those living with lupus. Upon registering, select 'Virtual Participant.'
How does the Lupus Foundation of America use the contributions?
Funds raised by the walks are used to support research, education, and provide support services for those affected by lupus in the Philadelphia Tri-State area.
Is my information secure?
Yes. The Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter makes every effort to protect your information, along with our event vendor, Blackbaud. This website uses industry-standard safety & security technology to make sure that your information and transactions are safe and secure.